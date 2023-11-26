The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Manchester United @ Everton

Current Records: Manchester United 7-0-5, Everton 4-2-6

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Everton will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. After both having extra time off, Everton and Manchester United will shake off the cobwebs and take on one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on November 26th at Goodison Park. Both teams beat their previous opponents by a single goal, so this matchup might be just as contested.

Everton and Crystal Palace combined for eight shots on goal last Saturday, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Everton came out on top in a nail-biter against Crystal Palace and snuck past 3-2. The last goal Everton scored came from Idrissa Gueye in minute 86.

Meanwhile, Man United kept a clean sheet against Luton last Saturday. They had just enough and edged Luton out 1-0. One seems to be a good number for Man United as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Everton's victory bumped their record up to 4-2-6. As for Man United, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 7-0-5 record this season.

Everton came up short against Man United in their previous matchup back in April, falling 2-0. Will Everton have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more English Premier League content.

Odds

Manchester United is a slight favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +149 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester United has won 4 out of their last 10 games against Everton.