Everton vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Everton

Current Records: Newcastle United 8-10-5; Everton 8-10-5

What to Know

Everton took care of business against Newcastle United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Goodison Park. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Goodison Park. Everton has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.

Everton and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Chelsea on Saturday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

The last time the two teams met in December, Everton won by a goal, slipping past the Magpies 2-1. Will Everton repeat their success, or do the Magpies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Everton vs. Newcastle United

Everton vs. Newcastle United When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Goodison Park

Goodison Park Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Everton have won three out of their last five games against Newcastle United.