Everton vs. Newcastle United: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Everton vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Newcastle United @ Everton
Current Records: Newcastle United 8-10-5; Everton 8-10-5
What to Know
Everton took care of business against Newcastle United on the road, and will be looking to do the same thing back at Goodison Park. They will face off against one another at 2:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Goodison Park. Everton has kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.
Everton and West Ham United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for Newcastle and Chelsea on Saturday, but Newcastle stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.
The last time the two teams met in December, Everton won by a goal, slipping past the Magpies 2-1. Will Everton repeat their success, or do the Magpies have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Everton vs. Newcastle United
- When: Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Goodison Park
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Everton have won three out of their last five games against Newcastle United.
- Dec 28, 2019 - Everton 2 vs. Newcastle United 1
- Mar 09, 2019 - Newcastle United 3 vs. Everton 2
- Dec 05, 2018 - Newcastle United 1 vs. Everton 1
- Apr 23, 2018 - Everton 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
- Dec 13, 2017 - Everton 1 vs. Newcastle United 0
-
WATCH: Messi scores incredible goal
This was one of the top scores of the season in La Liga
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Grades: Liverpool soars; Leicester flops
How has each team fared so far?
-
Player grades: Liverpool vs. Man. United
Who were the top performers of the day?
-
Barcelona vs. Granada preview
Barca is going to try and weather the storm without Luis Suarez
-
Liverpool vs. Manchester United picks
SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has locked in its picks for Sunday's match between...
-
Live updates: Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Both teams are missing consistency and key players
-
Liverpool takes care of United
Liverpool is now 16 points clear of Manchester City