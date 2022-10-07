Manchester City star Erling Haaland has dominated the English Premier League so far this season. In fact, he's been so dominant that fans are starting petitions to get him banned from playing.

Haaland has scored a mind-boggling 14 goals in just eight Premier League matches for Manchester City in the 2022 season. In addition, the 22-year old has also found the back of the net on five occasions in three Champions League matches this season.

One particular petition was called "Get Erling Haaland banned from Association Football because it's just not fair." As of writing, 365 people have signed it.

"It's just simply not fair," a summary of the petition read. "We can make a change. Now is the time for us people to act. This robot should not be allowed to carry on in our country."

There is another petition titled "Remove Erling Haaland from the UK." That one has 159 signatures as of writing.

"Erling Haaland is a serious problem," a summary of the petition said. "He shows up out of the blue and consistently ruins the weekends of the hardworking people of this great nation. This issue must be dealt with in order to protect the mental health of millions in our society.

"To put it shortly, if things don't change, it will only get worse. This guy is nine league goals away from equaling last season's golden boot winner. This is disrespectful to the establishment."

Haaland already has scored 127 goals in 164 career matches while playing for RB Salzburg, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City during his professional career.