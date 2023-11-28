The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Atletico Madrid @ Feyenoord

Current Records: Atletico Madrid 2-2-0, Feyenoord 2-0-2

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Feijenoord

Stadion Feijenoord TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Tuesday. Atletico Madrid will face off against Feyenoord in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 28th at Stadion Feijenoord. Despite being away, Atletico Madrid is favored nonetheless.

Atletico Madrid and Celtic combined for 13 shots on goal on November 7th, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Atletico Madrid didn't even let Celtic onto the board and left with a 6-0 win. With that win, Atletico Madrid brought their scoring average up to 3 goals per game.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Feyenoord on November 7th, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Lazio by a score of 1-0.

The draws rounded Atletico Madrid's record out to 2-2-0 and Celtic's to 0-1-3.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Atletico Madrid is a slight favorite against Feyenoord, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +158 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Atletico Madrid won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 04, 2023 - Atletico Madrid 3 vs. Feyenoord 2

