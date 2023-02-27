The Best FIFA Football awards take place in Paris on Monday as top honors are handed out for best players, coaches, goal and more. The governing body for the world's game will crown the top players and coaches as well as some of the best achievements of the year, including the iconic Puskas award for the best goal of the season with some doozies in the running.

Argentina's World Cup star Lionel Messi is the favorite to win Best FIFA Men's Player while United States women's national team star Alex Morgan is in the running for Best FIFA Women's Player.

The event will begin at 3 p.m. ET, 9 p.m. local time in Paris, and you can watch the show live on FIFA.com.

Here are all of the nominees:

Best FIFA Women's Player

Beth Mead ( England , Arsenal )

, ) Alex Morgan (United States, San Diego Wave)

Alexia Putellas ( Spain , Barcelona )

Best FIFA Men's Player

Karim Benzema ( France , Real Madrid )

( , ) Kylian Mbappe (France, PSG)

Lionel Messi (Argentina, PSG)

FIFA Puskas Award finalists

Marcin Oleksy ( Poland ): Warta Poznan vs. Stal Rzeszow

): Warta Poznan vs. Stal Rzeszow Dimitri Payet (France): Olympique de Marseille vs. PAOK Thessaloniki

Thessaloniki Richarlison ( Brazil ): Brazil vs. Serbia

Best FIFA Men's Coach finalists

Carlo Ancelotti (Real Madrid)

Pep Guardiola ( Manchester City )

) Lionel Scaloni (Argentina)

Best FIFA Women's Coach finalists

Sonia Bompastor (Olympique Lyon)

Pia Sundhage (Brazil)

Sarina Weigman (England)

Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper finalists

Emiliano Martinez (Argentina, Aston Villa )

(Argentina, ) Thibaut Courtois ( Belgium , Real Madrid)

( , Real Madrid) Yassine Bounou ( Morocco , Sevilla )

Best FIFA Women's Goalkeeper finalists