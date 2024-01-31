The January transfer window shuts this Thursday but there is still time for a number of deals to be done and some big name players could yet find themselves joining new clubs this winter. Until the deadline passes, European soccer clubs are likely to be busy trying to engineer deals either to bring in new faces or move out unwanted players or those who have requested a move for greater game time. We take a look at five names who could be switching clubs before this week is up.

Dortmund's Gio Reyna

USMNT star Gio Reyna looks to be on the move with regular minutes at Borussia Dortmund tough to come by for the high-profile American -- especially since Jadon Sancho's arrival. As of Wednesday morning, Dortmund and Nottingham Forest reached a deal on a loan move, according to multiple reports. A medical was reportedly set for Wednesday with the England-born talent traveling to the country to undergo the tests and sign a contract.

In desperate need of regular minutes, not all that different to Christian Pulisic's previous situation at Chelsea, the former NYCFC youth product now looks to have a chance to shine in the Premier League.

Nordsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman

The Ghana international is in high demand with West Ham United, Brighton and Hove Albion and Crystal Palace all linked with his signature. The 19-year-old is currently catching the eye in Denmark but his move could bring in a fee upwards of $20 million this month. Osman was the Hammers' main target but Jota of Al Ittihad could also be an option with Said Benrahma set to create space in David Moyes' squad by potentially returning to France with Olympique Lyonnais. However, the player is thought to be keen on West Ham so keep an eye on Osman these next few days.

Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers

UEFA Champions League hopefuls Aston Villa have been keen to strengthen Unai Emery's squad all January and now that Jhon Duran is injured and Leander Dendoncker has departed on loan, there is an opportunity to add to the ranks. Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers who was born in the Dudley region of the West Midlands has seen multiple Villa bids rejected this month but the latest offer could finally see him make the move to Villa Park before the window closes. Expect the potential fee to be in the region of the $20 million mark.

Djurgardens' Lucas Bergvall

Another name to have been linked with a number of clubs this winter has been the 17-year-old Swedish midfielder Lucas Bergvall who is now the subject of serious interest from Barcelona. The Spanish champions are expected to lodge a bid this week around the $11 million range. The deal is expected to be completed now ahead of this summer when he would finally make his move from Djurgardens in his homeland.

Club Brugge's Antonio Nusa

The Norway international is hot property on this winter transfer market and Brentford had looked set to seal his arrival before a change in circumstances. If those issues which now threaten his move to the Bees cannot be sorted out, the 18-year-old could either stay with Club Brugge in Belgium or move elsewhere. No shortage of clubs have shown interest in Nusa but his availability could now be very much back on the market with just hours left for someone else to potentially swoop in and snatch him out of the Premier League club's grasp. Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United have been linked with Nusa and could be the ones to steal a march on their EPL rivals.



