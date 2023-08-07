France and Morocco meet for a place in the FIFA 2023 Women's World Cup quarterfinals in Adelaide on Tuesday. As the men did back in 2022 in Qatar at the semifinal stage, Les Bleues and the Lionesses of Atlas are up against each other again in a fixture which needs little introduction to either set of fans. The French route to this clash at Hindmarsh Stadium saw them top Group F with seven points while the Moroccans reach the knockouts by edging out Germany for second spot in Group H despite a 6-0 opening day thrashing by DFB Frauen.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, August 8 | Time: 7 a.m. ET

Tuesday, August 8 | 7 a.m. ET Location: Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide

Hindmarsh Stadium -- Adelaide TV: FOX | Live stream: Fubo, Fox Sports app

FOX | Fubo, Fox Sports app Odds: France -1200; Draw: +750; Morocco +1600 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

How they got here

France: Herve Renard's side have stepped things up since their opening goalless draw with Jamaica thanks to a 2-1 win over Brazil and a 6-3 thriller against Panama to top Group F. Kadidiatou Diani's hat trick as well as Maelle Lakrar, Lea Le Garrec and Vicki Becho goals saw Les Bleues through despite a leaky defensive showing. Last year's Euro semifinalists are looking to go deep once again and they can reach the quarterfinals of a fourth straight World Cup here. Having lost just once in their last 11 internationals, the French are strong favorites.

Morocco: A 6-0 thumping at the hands of Germany suggested that this could be a tough tournament for former France international Reynald Pedros and his side. However, the Lionesses of Atlas have since improved with narrow wins over both South Korea and Group H winners Colombia to advance in second ahead of the Germans and Koreans. What is now already a memorable tournament showing could get even better if Morocco were to eliminate France who are the best part of 100 places above their opponents in the FIFA World rankings.

Team news

France: Captain Wendie Renard and all-time leading scorer Eugenie Le Sommer were rested against Panama and should return to the starting XI. Herve Renard also kept Sakina Karchaoui, Sandie Toletti and Kenza Dali fresh against Las Canaleras, with all three on yellow cards. Maelle Lakrar has been ever-present so far but is nursing a thigh issue so could yet miss out here.

Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchaoui; Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Diani, Bacha, Le Sommer.

Morocco: Pedros may well go for the same XI that beat Colombia. Nesrryne El Chad and Nouhaila Ben Zina should form the defense while Hanane Ait El Haj and Zineb Redouani provide width at the back. Ibtissam Jraidi and Lahmari have both scored Down Under, and will hope to build on those goals against a French defense which has conceded four times across two of three games so far.

Possible Morocco XI: Errmichi; El Haj, El Chad, Ben Zina, Redouani; Ouzraoui, Nakkach, Chebbak, Tagnaout; Jraidi, Lahmari.

Prediction

This one should be tight for large parts and keenly contested. Herve Renard's side should have the quality to pull away by the end, but Raynald Pedro's team have shown incredible character since the opening day and will look to give Les Bleues a thorough test. Pick: France 3, Morocco 1.