France can book their Women's World Cup knockout berth with a Group F closing fixture vs. Panama in Sydney. Las Canaleras have nothing to play for aside from pride after losses to Brazil and Jamaica confirmed their elimination while Herve Renard's side bounced back from a frustrating draw with the Reggae Girlz to beat the Brazilians 2-1.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Wednesday, August 2 | Time: 6 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 2 | 6 a.m. ET Location: Sydney Football Stadium -- Sydney, Australia

Sydney Football Stadium -- Sydney, Australia TV: Fox | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app

Fox | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports app Odds: Panama +4000; Draw: +1600; France -6600

How they got here

Panama: After a 4-0 blowout loss in the opening round of games against Brazil, things were more respectable in the fighting defeat to Jamaica. It took until the 56th minute for Allyson Swaby to open the scoring with that solitary goal sending Ignacio Quintana's side out. This French side are 47 places above Las Canaleras in FIFA's World Rankings.

France: Les Bleues won an absorbing encounter with Brazil through headed goals from Eugenie Le Sommer and Wendie Renard. Debinha got the South Americans back in it but Herve Renard's side secured the win and have scored one more goal than Jamaica to lead the group. Now in control of their destiny, a point will be enough to reach the last 16 while a win would secure top spot unless the Reggae Girlz beat Brazil by a greater margin. France have won seven, drawn two and lost just one of their last 10 international games.

Team news

Panama: Expect to see a back five of Emily Cedeno, Wendy Natis, Yomira Pinzon, Carina Baltrip-Reyes and Katherine Castillo again. Aldrith Quintero was benched against Jamaica but could return for this one in midweek while Lineth Cedeno should hold on to her starting XI berth.

Possible Panama XI: Bailey; E. Cedeno, Natis, Pinzon, Baltrip-Reyes, Castillo; Cox, Gonzalez, Quintero, Tanner; L. Cedeno.

France: Captain Wendie Renard came through injury to face Brazil last weekend and should continue here. Eve Perisset, Kenza Dali and Selma Bacha all started against the Brazilians and should stay on for this one too. Expect Renard to go unchanged which will mean another chance for Le Sommer to grab some goals as she seeks to build on her tournament opener against the South Americans.

Possible France XI: Peyraud-Magnin; Perisset, Lakrar, Renard, Karchoui; Toletti, Geyoro, Dali; Diani, Bacha, Le Sommer.

Prediction

Panama will be looking to put up a fight but France should manage to break down their defense and rack up a fairly straightforward victory. The longer it goes without a goal, the more Les Bleues will worry about top spot so expect a fast start. Pick: Panama 0, France 4.