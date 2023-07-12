Fulham have rejected a €30 million offer from Saudi club Al Hilal for Aleksandar Mitrovic and insist they have no intention of selling their star striker this summer, CBS Sports sources can confirm.

Al Hilal want to pair the Serbian striker with his compatriot Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is finalizing a €40 million switch from Lazio that CBS Sports first revealed on Friday. Mitrovic is said to be keen on a move to the Saudi Pro League, where he would earn a salary that would vastly eclipse the £4 million he is believed to be earning in west London.

Fulham are insistent that they will not do business for Mitrovic, whose 14 Premier League goals last season were vital in the Cottagers securing a top half finish, with club sources indicating that the bid was dismissed immediately. The 28 year old signed a new contract in 2021, a deal that does not expire until the summer of 2026, strengthening Fulham's hand as they try to retain arguably their most important player.

Were Al Hilal to get their way, Mitrovic would pair up with Milinkovic-Savic, who is set to earn €15 million a year on a contract that runs until 2026, with an option for a further 12 months. The Riyadh side, one of four clubs owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), have already signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea this summer, paid €55 million to Wolverhampton Wanderers for Ruben Neves and have told Manchester City they are ready to pay €70 million for Bernardo Silva.