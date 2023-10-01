Chelsea hope to return to winning ways in Premier League action on Monday when they take on Fulham in the West London Derby.

It's been a rocky start to the season for both sides, who sit just three points apart in the bottom half of the table. Fulham have two wins out of six in the league, but Chelsea are stuck with just one win in league play -- a 3-0 win over Luton Town in August. Both Fulham and Chelsea are coming off midweek triumphs in League Cup play, which makes the derby an important opportunity to build a strong run of form with the season truly underway.

Here's what you need to know before tuning in.

How to watch and odds

Date: Monday, Oct. 2 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Monday, Oct. 2 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Craven Cottage -- London, England

Craven Cottage -- London, TV: USA Network | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

USA Network | fubo (Try for free) Odds: Fulham +280; Draw +235; Chelsea +100

Storylines

To say it's been a lackluster start to life at Chelsea for Mauricio Pochettino is a little bit of an understatement, something the manager notes is partly down to an injury crisis. Several players have been in and out of the team so far this season through different fitness issues, and that will be the case again against Fulham.

Ben Chilwell picked up a hamstring injury in last week's cup win over Brighton and Hove Albion, which could keep him out for some time. "I think it is bad news," the manager said on Friday, per ESPN. He joins fellow wingback Reece James on the sidelines, while defender Malo Gusto and forward Nicolas Jackson will miss the game through suspension.

It is not all bad news for Chelsea, though -- young attackers Carney Chukwuemeka and Noni Madueke will be available for selection. The pair, as well as anyone else who plays a part in Chelsea's offense on Monday, will be counted on to improve the Blues' attacking output this season -- they have just five goals in six league games.

Prediction

Considering the talent on Chelsea's squad, it feels like a matter of when, not if, the team actually picks up the results expected of them. They may have just enough firepower to eke out a result against a Fulham team that can leak goals from time to time. Pick: Fulham 0, Chelsea 1