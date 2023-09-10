Hansi Flick's two-year spell in charge of Germany is officially over. The German Football Association (DFB) made the decision on Sunday, the day after the men's national team lost 4-1 at home to Japan. Flick's assistants, Marcus Song and Danny Rohl, were also fired by the federation. That match served as the final nail in the coffin for Flick, whose Germany tenure will be remembered for lackluster performances and underwhelming results.

The side won just four matches out of their last 16, including just one win at the 2022 World Cup. The four-time winners beat Costa Rica 4-2 in the group stage finale, but previously racked up a 2-1 loss to Japan and a 1-1 tie with Spain for a combination of results that meant they were eliminated before the knockouts. Germany's form has not improved since, with the defense taking a hit in recent games -- the team conceded 11 goals in their last five fixtures.

Flick succeeded legendary coach Joachim Low after his 15-year spell as the head coach, which included winning the 2014 World Cup. The new man in charge seemed to come with promise after he successfully led Bayern Muncih to two league titles, including during the 2019-2020 treble-winning season that included a Champions League title. Flick also had experience with the Germany set-up after serving as one of Low's assistants during the 2014 World Cup run.

The contrast in Flick's Bayern and Germany careers is perhaps why federation president Bernd Neuendorf described the decision as one of the most difficult he's had to make.

"For me personally, it is one of the most difficult decisions in my tenure so far because I value Hansi Flick and his co-coaches as football experts and people," Neuendorf said in the announcement. "However, sporting success has top priority for the DFB. Therefore, the decision was inevitable."

Rudi Voller will be one of three coaches in charge of the team following Flick's departure. Germany return to action on Tuesday, when they play host to France. The team is in the midst of preparing for next year's Euros, which they host, and has matches against the United States, Mexico, and Austria on the schedule for the rest of the year.