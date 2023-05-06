In what has been a trying season for Tottenham, there has only been one constant. Goals from Harry Kane. After scoring on Saturday against Crystal Palace, Kane was able to net his 26th goal of the season, a goal also which also gives him the major accomplishment of passing Wayne Rooney to move into second place on the Premier League all-time goal scorers list with 209 goals in the league. Kane still trails Alan Shearer's 260 goals but at 29, Kane has time to catch Shearer and take the top spot.

Twenty3

It has been a season where Kane's scoring prowess has been overshadowed not only by the turmoil around the club but also by the very existence of Manchester City's Erling Haaland. In any other season, Kane would be in the running for the Golden Boot if not leading the race but when Haaland has 35 league goals in 32 matches, it can be hard to appreciate other goal scorers. Still, this milestone is a reminder that Kane has been one of the most consistent scorers in Premier League history and passing Rooney shows it.

While the 1-0 victory only takes Spurs to sixth in the table, when Kane has scored 41% of the team's goals, they would be much worse off without their talisman. As Kane's contract expires at the end of next season, the club will need to think about what his future holds during the summer, but he has been Tottenham through and through, scoring in good times and bad.

It is a bit poetic that Kane passed Rooney when one of the biggest suiters for his services during the summer will be Manchester United but for now, the focus is on Spurs at least to make it to the end of the season. Still, with an outside chance for a European spot, Spurs will need all that they can get from Kane during the season.

What happens after this is anyone's guess so it's a time for Spurs to appreciate what they have in Kane. Since becoming a full-time starter for the club in 2014, Kane has scored more than 15 goals in each season remaining. Leading the team to a Champions League final and consistently competing for European spots each season, Kane has helped raise expectations at the club. No matter what happens next, he'll remain a true Tottenham legend.