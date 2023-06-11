The transfer market is preparing its surprise and we are almost there after the Champions League final won by Manchester City. Pep Guardiola will be busy on the market as Mateo Kovacic has already agreed personal terms with Man City, and the Spanish manager will now start negotiations with Chelsea while RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol remains a top target for Pep this summer. Keep an eye on Bernardo Silva as a possible sale because Paris Saint-Germain consider him one of the top targets for their midfield where Manuel Ugarte and Marco Asensio have already signed in as new players for next season.

Premier League latest

Chelsea and Arsenal share the same target in Brighton's Moises Caicedo but the Blues are expected to attack the situation soon with new, fresh contacts. Arsenal's priority remains Declan Rice as talks with West Ham will enter into crucial stages very soon and they are ahead of FC Bayern Munich in the race. Manchester United keep looking for a new goalkeeper despite the very close agreement to extend David de Gea's contract, while Mason Mount remains the main target as new midfielder. Keep an eye on Liverpool too as they won't stop after a bargain £35 million deal for Alexis Mac Allister. Two more midfielders will join the club this summer with Khephren Thuram on the list, but negotiations with OGC Nice won't be easy.

PSG coaching search and player recruitment

In France, PSG keep working on a new coach as Christophe Galtier will be fired soon. Julian Nagelsmann is the clear favorite but there's still something to discuss between parties, new round of talks will take place at the beginning of next week. And keep an eye on PSG also for Lucas Hernandez, while Bayern will sign Raphael Guerreiro on free deal from Borussia Dortmund.

Barcelona and Real Madrid latest

Lionel Messi has left PSG to join Inter Miami in a historical move for MLS, they've been patient and won the competition of Barcelona and Al-Hilal, but Barça will react by signing at least two more players including a new right back and new defensive midfielder. At Real Madrid, the priority is to replace Karim Benzema after the Jude Bellingham deal was completed for €100 million fee plus add-ons. Harry Kane is the dream of Carlo Ancelotti but negotiations with Daniel Levy are not easy at all.

It's just the beginning of a crazy transfer window. Get ready for it!