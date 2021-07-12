The show is over. Euro 2020 provided enormous emotions for fans all over the world but it also gave clubs some reinforcements with key transfers completed during the competition, such as that of Memphis Depay to Barcelona, Jadon Sancho to Manchester United and Georginio Wijnaldum to Liverpool. The Copa America also ended with the triumph of Argentina, so we can now turn the page and talk about the future of the biggest players in the transfer market which will now enter its most intense phase of the summer.

Lionel Messi

Messi has finally won his first title with Argentina and now -- after enjoying the celebrations -- he can focus on his future. From a financial point of view, Barcelona have been working for days to resolve salary issue, with the goal to make a renewal announcement as soon as possible that would keep Messi in Spain until June 30, 2023. The agreement is imminent, with only the signature is missing.

Rodrigo de Paul

De Paul, on the other hand, was another excellent protagonist with Lionel Scaloni's Argentina. Atletico Madrid were extremely smart to reach an agreement with Udinese before the competition for €35 million -- the transfer papers are already signed. De Paul will now be able to conduct his medicals in Madrid and then sign his contract until 2026 as Diego Simeone awaits him. Had the club waited after another super performance in the Copa America final, the price would have been much higher.

Richarlison

After Copa America and ahead of his performance in the Olympics, Richarlison will need to talk to Everton about his future. There are many rumors about Real Madrid, but so far there has been no offer. Carlo Ancelotti loves Richarlison but has not initiated negotiations to buy him. Rafa Benitez intends to speak directly with Richarlison to convince him to stay another season at Merseyside with the Toffees.

Harry Kane and Jack Grealish

The hard work with England at the Euros instead kept Harry Kane and Jack Grealish from making final decisions on their futures. Aston Villa are hoping to retain Grealish with a new contract, but Manchester City are interested and will soon decide whether to make an offer. Tottenham, on the other hand, have been working for weeks with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, director Fabio Paratici and obviously chairman Daniel Levy in order to convince Kane to stay. Now that the Euros are over (in heartbreaking fashion for England), there will be direct contact with the player to change his mind from his will to go to a club that plays Champions League football. Levy is ready for anything, following the decision to reject Manchester City's first £100 million offer.

Federico Chiesa and Giorgio Chiellini

On the Italian front, Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann confessed to adoring Chiesa. "A fantastic player, very strong, I would like to have him with us but he has a very high price," Nagelsmann told German publication Bild. There will be nothing to do as Juventus consider Chiesa untouchable and will not sell him this summer. A move won't be possible. Juventus have already planned the renewal of Giorgio Chiellini's contract until 2022, after playing at extraordinary levels despite the fact that he will turn 37 in a few days.

Jorginho and Lorenzo Insigne

Jorginho will not leave Chelsea, as his agent announced, while the future of Lorenzo Insigne is to be decided. His contract with Napoli expires in just one year come June of 2022. Renew or say goodbye and find another solution? The meeting with his agent is expected in the coming days.