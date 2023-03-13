There are always movements on the transfer market and things are always happening during crucial Champions League weeks. It's interesting to understand how some of the most important players ahead of the summer have "secret" release clauses in their contract that could lead to some interesting sagas. Barcelona want to offer Ousmane Dembélé a new contract as he's doing fantastically under Xavi this season, but also because his current deal expires in June 2024 and includes two release clauses. One is valid during the year for €100 million, but the most important one is valid in July 2023 for €50 million. Dembélé could be a big opportunity in the market under those conditions.

AS Roma with big decisions ahead

Paulo Dybala is also performing at a top level with José Mourinho at AS Roma but his contract includes two clauses -- Italian clubs can sign him in the summer for €20 million, and the only way for Roma to avoid that is to bring Dybala's salary from the current €3.8 million to €6 million net per season.

There's no way to avoid any bid from clubs from abroad as in that case the clause is just €12 million. One to watch in the summer, for sure.

Staying in Roma, Tammy Abraham has a buy-back clause into his contract and only Chelsea can trigger that clause valid for €80 million in the summer, so it's up to the Blues, but they're now focused on different players.

Chelsea aim for new deals as Mount has Liverpool interest

Contracts are always a priority for Chelsea as they have many decisions to make. Talks continue to get a new deal done and sealed with N'Golo Kanté, he wants to stay and feelings are now positive on both player and club sides. It's getting more complicated to reach an agreement with Mason Mount though as there's a big gap in the negotiation with the English midfielder. Sources guarantee the chances of Mount leaving in the summer are increasing with Liverpool among 2-3 clubs keen on signing him.

Manchester clubs look to lock up South American rising stars

Manchester United will soon offer a new deal to Facundo Pellistri as he's doing very well. The Uruguaian winger is expected to leave on loan next season to play as a starter elsewhere and then make his return to Old Trafford probably in June 2024.

This week will be the time to sign the documents for another big new deal in the Premier League. Julián Álvarez has accepted Manchester City's proposal to extend the contract until June 2028 with a huge pay raise after his excellent World Cup, it will be completed after Tuesday's Champions League game vs. RB Leipzig.

Rabiot impresses, but will he get a new deal?

No sign of a new deal at the moment for Adrien Rabiot. He has scored nine goals for Juventus this season, and as a midfielder, that's excellent production With a Premier League dream still alive, no agreement with Juve at this stage means keep an eye on the Frenchman as a potential big name on the free agent market.