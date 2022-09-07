The Premier League is back in action on Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Rangers @ Ajax

What to Know

Ajax is set to take on Rangers in their first match of the Champions League group stage at 12:45 p.m. ET September 7th at Johan Cruijff Arena. There are 32 teams in the group stage divided into 8 groups; the winners and runners-up in each group will advance to the round of 16, the third-place teams will continue in the Europa League round of 32, and the losers will bid the tournament farewell.

This is Ajax's first Champions League match of the season. Rangers is coming off of a 1-0 second-leg win over PSV two weeks ago.

Last season, Ajax got past the Champions League group stage but fell in the round of 16 to Benfica 1-0. As for Rangers, they lost in the final of the Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Coming in with fresh legs, Ajax appears to have the advantage. Check back at CBSSports.com to keep track of this and all the UEFA Champions League events.

