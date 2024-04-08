Based on relatively recent history, the visit of Bayern Munich ought to fill Arsenal with dread, but if anything seems so unlikely as to be approaching an impossibility ahead of the quarterfinal first leg at the Emirates Stadium it is another 5-1 win for the Bundesliga champions. Arsenal were sent crashing out of the 2017 round of 16 with a 10-2 aggregate defeat, a year and change after they'd let in five at the Allianz Arena in the group stages.

Five is as many goals as Arsenal have conceded in all competitions since the start of February, a stretch where Bayern have been beaten five times in all competitions. Thomas Tuchel will be out of a job come the end of the season while for Harry Kane, back in north London, this represents a last chance for a major club trophy this season. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Tuesday, April 9 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, April 9 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Emirates Stadium -- London

Emirates Stadium -- London TV: CBS

CBS Live stream: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Arsenal -143; Draw: +300; Bayern Munich +350

Storylines

Arsenal: It is a remarkable mix of good management and fortune that Mikel Arteta should find himself with a full squad at training heading into the decisive weeks of the season. Jurrien Timber may ultimately be held out of the matchday party given he is yet to play a competitive minute and is expected to be blooded in a youth side instead, but that aside, Arteta has his choice of how to line up his XI.

That will offer him some intriguing conundrums. Does he opt to dictate the tempo of the contest with Oleksandr Zinchenko or utilise the solidity of Jakub Kiwior or even Takehiro Tomiyasu. Similarly, with Kai Havertz seemingly impossible to dislodge at center forward, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard all have a case to get a spot on the left wing.

Bayern Munich: Tuchel has had good news of his own on the fitness front with Manuel Neuer, Kingsley Coman, Leroy Sane, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Noussair Mazraoui all having been deemed fit enough to make the trip to London. Though Sacha Boey will be absent due to a hamstring issue, the injury news could have been altogether worse for Bayern.

Tuesday's game will be a notable one for Serge Gnabry, who will appear at the Emirates Stadium for the first time since leaving the club in 2016. "I'm really looking forward to it," he said. "During the draw, I said it was bound to happen. I'm extremely happy to be going there again after almost eight years.

"That time had a huge impact on me. Daring to leave my familiar surroundings at 16 was a huge step, both on a personal and footballing level. Playing for a club like Arsenal was a great privilege at the time. Of course there were ups and downs, but I enjoyed my time there and got to know a lot of fantastic people. In the end, it was the right decision."

Prediction

Arsenal might just be the best team in Europe right now while Bayern's struggles for form are profound. The Gunners' lack of European experience stands against them but that might be it. PICK: Arsenal 2, Bayern 0