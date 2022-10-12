The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Club Brugge @ Atletico Madrid

What to Know

Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Club Brugge won 2-0 against Atletico Madrid last week. With half the group stage already in the books, Club Brugge (nine points) leads Group B, while Atletico Madrid (three points) is last in the group.

A win for Club Brugge would keep them securely in first. Atletico Madrid wants a win to keep them out of last.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



How To Watch

Who: Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge

Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge When: Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Civitas Metropolitano

Estadio Civitas Metropolitano TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Atleti +245; Draw +360; Brugge -700

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

(All times U.S./Eastern)