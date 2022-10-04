The Champions League Today crew is heading to the United States for two days of fun during Matchday 5 and you are invited to come watch the best of the best in soccer on the big screen. "Destination Brooklyn" is the event to check out all of the best Champions League games Paramount+ has to offer in an exclusive viewing party with a picturesque backdrop of New York City.

Catch all the action on multiple screens and see your favorite CBS Sports on-air soccer talent including Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel in a live on-site studio show. Joining the on-set crew both days will be former U.S. men's national team soccer stars and CBS Sports analysts Clint Dempsey, Charlie Davies and Maurice Edu. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend. Gates to the event open at 11:30 a.m. ET ahead of UEFA Champions League Today Pre-Match Show on Paramount+ at 12:30 p.m. ET. Registration does not guarantee entry, so please arrive early. Once the fan park is full, entrance will be on a one-in, one-out basis.

'Destination Brooklyn' details

Dates: Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26



Tuesday, Oct. 25 and Wednesday, Oct. 26 Time: 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET Location: Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2

Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2 Address: 155 Furman St Brooklyn, NY 11201

Champions League Matchday 5 schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 25

Salzburg vs. Chelsea, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Sevilla vs. Copenhagen, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Dinamo Zagreb vs. AC Milan, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Celtic vs. Shakhtar Donetsk, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leipzig vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Dortmund vs. Man City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

PSG vs. Maccabi Haifa, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Benfica vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, Oct. 26

Club Brugge vs. Porto, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Inter Milan vs. Viktoria Plzen, 12:45 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Napoli vs. Rangers, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Ajax vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Atletico Madrid vs. Bayer Leverkusen, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tottenham vs. Sporting CP, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Barcelona vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Marseille, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)