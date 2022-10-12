The UEFA Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action.
Who's Playing
Inter Milan @ Barcelona
What to Know
Inter Milan and Barcelona will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Inter Milan collected three points with a 1-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Inter Milan (six points) is in second place in Group C behind Bayern Munchen (nine points), while Barcelona (three points) is in third place in the group.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Spotify Camp Nou
- TV: Paramount+
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Barca -235; Draw +370; Inter +625
As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.
Wednesday's broadcast schedule
(All times U.S./Eastern)
- UEFA Champions League Today, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Napoli vs. Ajax, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge, 12:45 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Today, 2 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- The Golazo Show, 3 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+
- Bayer Leverkusen vs. FC Porto, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Rangers vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Barcelona vs. Inter Milan, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Viktoria Plzen vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Tottenham Hotspur vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- Sporting CP vs. Olympique de Marseille, 3 p.m., Paramount+
- UEFA Champions League Post-Match Show, 5 p.m., CBS Sports Network and Paramount+