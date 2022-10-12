The UEFA Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action.

Inter Milan @ Barcelona

Inter Milan and Barcelona will face off at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Spotify Camp Nou on Matchday 4 of the Champions League group stage. Inter Milan collected three points with a 1-0 win over Barcelona in their previous leg. With half the group stage already in the books, Inter Milan (six points) is in second place in Group C behind Bayern Munchen (nine points), while Barcelona (three points) is in third place in the group.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.



Who: Barcelona vs. Inter Milan

Barcelona vs. Inter Milan When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Spotify Camp Nou

Spotify Camp Nou TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Caesars Sportsbook odds: Barca -235; Draw +370; Inter +625

As always CBS Sports and Paramount+ will be your home for all things UCL, starting with UEFA Champions League Today airing at 12:30 p.m. ET and at 2 p.m. ET ahead of the 3 p.m. kickoffs. Don't forget to catch the studio show -- Kate Abdo, Micah Richards, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Peter Schmeichel -- out in New York during Matchday 5 for "Destination Brooklyn" at Brooklyn Bridge Park Pier 2.

