Barcelona could reach their first UEFA Champions League semifinals since 2018-19 if they can see off Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday. The Catalan giants are in strong form since Xavi announced his decision to leave at the end of this season with a 13-game unbeaten run across all competitions which has included 10 wins.

Barca went out on the group stage in both 2022 and 2023 while the Blaugrana have also not gone further than the last eight since 2019 when Liverpool knocked them out in the semifinals. Back in 2015, Luis Enrique led Barca to the final where they beat Juventus to be crowned champions and their head-to-head record with PSG slightly favors them with six wins to the French giants' four.

However, a 4-1 home loss to Paris in the round of 16 back in 2021 should not be overlooked ahead of this one. The hosts beat Cadiz 1-0 over the weekend in La Liga and have won their last four league outings but still trail Real Madrid by eight points ahead of Sunday's upcoming clash in El Clasico.

PSG did not play over the weekend but they now have a game in hand over Stade Brestois 29 in second which should be re-established to 13 once domestic duty in Ligue 1 resumes. The Championnat leaders last made the UCL semis in 2021 one year on from their only final but they have a big task ahead of them to make it happen here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Apr. 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys -- Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Barca +115; Draw +300; PSG +188

What happened in the first leg

Xavi's side leads 3-2 on aggregate after a first leg success at Parc des Princes which now forces Luis Enrique's side to win in Catalonia to at least force extra time and possibly penalties. Raphinha scored twice in Paris and Andreas Christensen got the winner for the one-goal lead despite Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha's quickfire goals in the second half last week. Kylian Mbappe was quiet in the opening leg and Les Parsiens will expect more from their talisman in this one with the French superstar expected to be departing this summer as a free agent.

How they got here

PSG: Mbappe was key over both legs in the round of 16 against Real Sociedad and PSG looked better than they did in Group F which saw them just about sneak through behind Borussia Dortmund and ahead of Milan and Newcastle United. An opening group stage win over the Germans was followed by an unexpected blowout defeat by the Premier League outfit and that inconsistency continued over two games with Milan with a home victory and an away defeat -- PSG's most recent until Barca's win last week. A late Mbappe penalty saved a point at home to the Magpies and Warren Zaire-Emery secured a round of 16 place with the equalizer in Germany which set up the Sociedad clash which was won 4-1 across both legs.

Barcelona: Group H was lighter work for Barca who finished top albeit level on 12 points with FC Porto after defeats to Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp in two of the last three games of the group stage. The knockout phase paired the Catalans with Napoli and a 1-1 first leg draw was followed by a 3-1 second leg win to complete a 4-2 aggregate success. Both Barca and PSG will feel that they are on the favorable side of the draw in terms of a potential route to the final against the winner of Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund which is currently 2-1 to the La Liga side ahead of this week's return leg away at Dortmund.

Team news

Barca: Gavi and Alejandro Balde are out for the season while Joao Cancelo, Inigo Martinez and Robert Lewandowski all return after domestic suspension. Christensen and Sergi Roberto miss out through suspension after bookings last week while Pedri could start along with talented youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Lamine Yamal.

Potential Barca XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Cubarsi, Cancelo; Pedri, Gundogan, F de Jong; Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha.

PSG: Presnel Kimpembe remains out while Nordi Mukiele's concussion protocol will be assessed. Achraf Hakimi is back from suspension and Goncalo Ramos as well as Warren Zaire-Emery should return to the XI. Ousmane Dembele is expected to start once more and Mbappe will be keen to build on his four goals vs. Barcelona in the UCL. Marco Asensio is expected to drop out and Lee Kang-in as well as Nuno Mendes could also drop down to the bench.

Potential PSG XI: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Hernandez; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Vitinha; Dembele, Ramos, Mbappe.

Prediction

A draw will be enough for Barcelona and that is perhaps what is now most likely with PSG not exactly watertight in defense. A draw in Paris looked likely at times but it will take something special for Luis Enrique's men to equal or better Barca's showing in the French capital. Pick: Barca 1, PSG 1.