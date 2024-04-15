Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid meet again on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal second leg after last week's 2-1 win for the Spanish outfit. Diego Simeone's side edged Edin Terzic's men 2-1 at Estadio Metropolitano so the return leg at Signal Iduna Park this midweek is finely poised.

The Germans have not gone further than the quarterfinals since 2013 when they reached the final before losing to Bayern Munich and they went out to Chelsea in the round of 16 last year. Atleti did not even make it out of the group last term and their 2017 semifinals outing was their best recent showing on the continental stage.

Dortmund beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1 in the Bundesliga over the weekend to stay fifth and level with RB Leipzig in fourth, Atletico beat Girona 3-1 and are fourth with a five-point advantage over Atheltic Club in fifth. Simeone's men have responded well to a 3-0 loss to Barcelona before the international break, beating Villarreal and Girona either side of their first leg win here.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How to watch and odds

Date: Tuesday, Apr. 16 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Apr. 16 | 3 p.m. ET Location: Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany

Signal Iduna Park -- Dortmund, Germany Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Odds: Dortmund +120; Draw +270; Atelti +200

What happened in the first leg

Atleti could and should be further ahead in the tie given how dominant they were last week but they could yet be made to pay by Dortmund. Terzic's men were second-best over 90 minutes in Spain with Rodrigo De Paul and Samuel Lino goals giving the La Liga outfit the lead. BVB improved in the second half and Sebastien Haller's goal has given them hope and home advantage but the tie is currently on a knife edge with the next goal potentially decisive.

How they got here

Dortmund saw off PSV Eindhoven in the round of 16 3-1 on aggregate and finished ahead of PSG in Group F with Milan dropping into the UEFA Europa League and Newcastle United bowing out. Atleti edged Inter on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate score which followed an unbeaten group showing which saw 14 points from six games collected ahead of Lazio, Feyenoord and then Celtic.

Team news

Dortmund: Jadon Sancho missed out against Monchengladbach through illness but he should ve back although Haller has now taken a knock and is a worry. Ramy Bensebaini misses out but Donyell Malen should come in and Julian Brandt is also in contention to start. Malen has scored more times than Niclas Fullkrug so far this season but both should join Sancho up top for Terzic.

Potential Dortmund XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Can, Brandt; Sancho, Fullkrug, Malen.

Atleti: Memphis Depay is out along with Thomas Lemar and Marcos Paulo but Mario Hermoso is back. Saul Niguez is a doubt but Pablo Barrios should be back and Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta, Marcos Llorente, Axel Witsel, Lino as well as Alvaro Morata were rested. Simeone could go with the starting XI from the first leg with Antoine Griezmann up top alongside Morata.

Potential Atleti XI: Oblak; Witsel, Gimenez, Azpilicueta; Molina, Llorente, Koke, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

Prediction

This one is set to be tight and could be decided by a single goal with Atleti likely needing to score just once to seal their progress. That is most likely to happen although Dortmund will give it their absolute best. Pick: Dortmund 1, Atleti 1.