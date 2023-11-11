The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Bournemouth

Current Records: Newcastle United 6-2-3, Bournemouth 1-3-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Vitality Stadium

Vitality Stadium TV: NBC

NBC Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Newcastle United will head out on the road to face off against Bournemouth at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Vitality Stadium. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Newcastle will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Newcastle has not lost an EPL match since September 2nd, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. They didn't even let Arsenal onto the board and left with a 1-0 win. Newcastle's only goal came from Anthony Gordon in minute 64.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth and Man City combined for nine shots on goal on Saturday, which explains the impressive seven total goals scored. Bournemouth suffered a grim 6-1 defeat to Man City. Bournemouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 3-0.

Newcastle's victory bumped their record up to 6-2-3. As for Bournemouth, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 1-3-7 record this season.

Odds

Newcastle United is a solid favorite against Bournemouth, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -152 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Newcastle United has won 3 out of their last 8 games against Bournemouth.