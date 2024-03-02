The Premier League is back in action this weekend.

Who's Playing

Chelsea @ Brentford

Current Records: Chelsea 10-5-10, Brentford 7-4-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Gtech Community Stadium

Gtech Community Stadium Live stream: Peacock

What to Know

Chelsea will head out on the road to take on Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Gtech Community Stadium. Despite being away, Chelsea is favored nonetheless.

For the first time since back in November of 2023, Chelsea was were forced to settle for a draw. They and Man City played to a 1-1 draw, good for one point each. Chelsea's goal came from Raheem Sterling at minute 42, while the Citizens' was scored by Rodri in the 83rd.

Meanwhile, Brentford and the Hammers combined for 14 shots on goal on Monday, which explains the impressive six total goals scored. Brentford took a 4-2 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Hammers. Brentford's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the squad, making it three in a row.

Chelsea's draw makes their record 10-5-10 on the season. As for Brentford, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-4-15 record this season.

Chelsea came up short against the Bees when the teams last played back in October of 2023, falling 2-0. Can Chelsea avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +116 to win.

The over/under is 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Chelsea.