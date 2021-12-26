The Premier League's Boxing Day tradition returns on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Brighton & Hove Albion

Current Records: Brentford 5-6-5; Brighton & Hove Albion 4-4-8

What to Know

Brentford will head off to play at The American Express Community Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Brighton & Hove Albion after losing their first round-robin matchup. Brentford will take on Brighton at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday after a week off. Brentford will be strutting in after a win while Brighton will be stumbling in from a loss.

Two weeks ago, Brentford won by a goal, slipping past Watford 2-1.

Brighton lost a heartbreaker to Wolverhampton when they met in May, and they left with a heavy heart again last Wednesday. Brighton fell a goal shy of Wolverhampton, losing 1-0.

Since Brentford (5-6-5) and Brighton (4-4-8) are both at 20 points, this match will determine who will be higher up in the league standings.

How To Watch

Who: Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Brentford When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: The American Express Community Stadium

The American Express Community Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Brighton & Hove Albion won the only match these two teams have played in the last five years.