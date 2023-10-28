The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brentford @ Chelsea

Current Records: Brentford 2-4-3, Chelsea 3-3-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: USA Network

USA Network Online Streaming: fubo (Try for free)

fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Brentford will head out on the road to face off against Chelsea at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Stamford Bridge. The odds don't look promising for Brentford but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, Brentford never let their opponents score. Everything went their way against Burnley as Brentford made off with a 3-0 win. The last goal Brentford scored came from Saman Ghoddos in minute 87.

Meanwhile, Chelsea has not lost an EPL match since September 24th, a trend which continued in their latest game on Saturday. Chelsea and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw. Chelsea's two goals came from Cole Palmer and Mykhailo Mudryk, while Arsenal got theirs from Declan Rice and Leandro Trossard.

Brentford walked away with a 2-0 win over Chelsea in their previous matchup back in April. Does Brentford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Chelsea turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Chelsea is a huge favorite against Brentford, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -163 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Brentford has won 2 out of their last 4 games against Chelsea.