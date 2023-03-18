untitled-design-2023-03-17t201058-679.png
Getty Images

The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

  • Everton @ Chelsea
  • Current Records: Everton 6-7-14; Chelsea 10-7-9

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Stamford Bridge
  • TV: Univision, USA
  • Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

What to Know

CBS Sports has a daily soccer podcast, covering everything you need to know about the beautiful game. Make sure to give House of Champions a follow for coverage of the biggest games, stories, transfer news with Fabrizio Romano, and everything else going on in the world's most popular sport.

Chelsea will be playing the the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Everton at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Everton had just enough and edged out Brentford 1-0 on Saturday.

Their wins bumped Chelsea to 10-7-9 and Everton to 6-7-14. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Chelsea are a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -205 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

See English Premier League picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Featured Game | Chelsea vs. Everton
Spread
Moneyline
Total
CHE
-0.5
-185
BET NOW
-190
BET NOW
o2.5
+110
BET NOW
EVE
+0.5
+145
BET NOW
+575
BET NOW
u2.5
-140
BET NOW
DRAW
+285
BET NOW