The Premier League is back in action Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Chelsea

Current Records: Everton 6-7-14; Chelsea 10-7-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Stamford Bridge

Stamford Bridge TV: Univision, USA

Univision, USA Watch in Canada: fubo Sports Network Canada

What to Know

Chelsea will be playing the the full 90 minutes on Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will be playing at home against Everton at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Chelsea fell on hard times earlier this season, but after back-to-back wins it seems like their luck might finally be changing. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Leicester City on Saturday.

Everton had just enough and edged out Brentford 1-0 on Saturday.

Their wins bumped Chelsea to 10-7-9 and Everton to 6-7-14. Watch the match and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

Odds

Chelsea are a huge favorite against Everton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -205 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

