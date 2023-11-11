The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Everton @ Crystal Palace

Current Records: Everton 3-2-6, Crystal Palace 4-3-4

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Selhurst Park

Selhurst Park TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Everton will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The odds don't look promising for Everton but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Last Saturday, neither Everton nor Brighton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Everton's goal came from Vitalii Mykolenko at minute seven, while Brighton's was scored by Ashley Young in the 84th.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against Burnley on Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Burnley. The last goal Crystal Palace scored came from Tyrick Mitchell in minute 90.

Everton's defeat was their fourth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 3-2-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Crystal Palace, the victory got them back to even at 4-3-4.

Odds

Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +144 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Everton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.