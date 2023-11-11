The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Everton @ Crystal Palace
- Current Records: Everton 3-2-6, Crystal Palace 4-3-4
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Selhurst Park
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Everton will head out on the road to face off against Crystal Palace at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday at Selhurst Park. The odds don't look promising for Everton but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.
Last Saturday, neither Everton nor Brighton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Everton's goal came from Vitalii Mykolenko at minute seven, while Brighton's was scored by Ashley Young in the 84th.
Meanwhile, Crystal Palace kept a clean sheet against Burnley on Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Burnley. The last goal Crystal Palace scored came from Tyrick Mitchell in minute 90.
Everton's defeat was their fourth straight at home , which bumped their record down to 3-2-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 0.3 goals per game. As for Crystal Palace, the victory got them back to even at 4-3-4.
Odds
Crystal Palace is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +144 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Everton has won 5 out of their last 10 games against Crystal Palace.
- Apr 22, 2023 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 22, 2022 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- May 19, 2022 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 2
- Dec 12, 2021 - Crystal Palace 3 vs. Everton 1
- Apr 05, 2021 - Crystal Palace 1 vs. Everton 1
- Sep 26, 2020 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Feb 08, 2020 - Everton 3 vs. Crystal Palace 1
- Aug 10, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Apr 27, 2019 - Everton 0 vs. Crystal Palace 0
- Oct 21, 2018 - Everton 2 vs. Crystal Palace 0