Lionel Messi and Inter Miami go for their second ever trophy when they meet the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup final on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The South Florida side already won the Leagues Cup shortly after the Argentina international's arrival and now look for much more significant silverware in this historic competition. The club still have yet to lose a match since his arrival, even beating Sporting Kansas City in an MLS match while Messi was on international duty with Argentina.

DRV PNK Stadium will host the big final and it will air live on CBS Sports Network and Paramount+.

TV schedule

*All times ET

Wednesday, Sept. 27

U.S. Open Cup final -- Inter Miami vs. Houston Dynamo, 7:30 p.m. (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)