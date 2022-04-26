The Champions League semifinals kick off on CBS and Paramount+ this Tuesday.

Who's Playing

Real Madrid @ Manchester City

What to Know

Real Madrid is set to take on Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League semi-finals at 3 p.m. ET April 26th at Etihad Stadium.

Real Madrid is coming off of a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea despite taking the round on an aggregate score of 0-0. Man City tied Atletico Madrid in their previous round but narrowly survived based on tiebreaking rules.

Last year, Real Madrid was a legit contender for the championship, making it all the way to the semi-finals but losing to Chelsea on scores of 1-1 and 0-2. As for Man City, they were one match away from winning it all, losing to Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League final.

With Real Madrid and Man City knocked out in the same stage of Europa League play last year, we should have a good match. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

Tuesday's broadcast schedule

Wednesday's broadcast schedule

How To Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 26 | Time: 3 p.m. ET | TV and live stream: CBS and Paramount+

Location: Etihad Stadium -- Manchester, United Kingdom

Studio coverage: Kate Abdo, Thierry Henry, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards

Commentators: Peter Drury and Jim Beglin

On-site reporters: Peter Schmeichel, Jules Breach and Guillem Balagué

Odds: Man City -205; Draw +340; Real Madrid +550; O/U: 2.5 (via Caesars Sportsbook)