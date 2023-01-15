The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Fulham @ Newcastle United

Current Records: Fulham 9-6-4; Newcastle United 9-1-8

What to Know

Newcastle United took care of business against Fulham on the road in the teams' previous meeting last October and will be looking to do the same thing back at St. James' Park. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.61 goals per game, so Fulham's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Last week, Newcastle and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.

Speaking of close games: Fulham won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 2-1.

After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Newcastle United vs. Fulham

Newcastle United vs. Fulham When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. James' Park

St. James' Park TV: Peacock

Series History

Newcastle United won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with Fulham.