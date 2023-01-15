The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.
Who's Playing
- Fulham @ Newcastle United
- Current Records: Fulham 9-6-4; Newcastle United 9-1-8
What to Know
Newcastle United took care of business against Fulham on the road in the teams' previous meeting last October and will be looking to do the same thing back at St. James' Park. They will face off against one another at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. The Magpies have a defense that allows only 0.61 goals per game, so Fulham's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Last week, Newcastle and Arsenal ended up with a point apiece after a 0-0 draw.
Speaking of close games: Fulham won by a goal, slipping past Chelsea 2-1.
After their draw, Newcastle will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.
How To Watch
- Who: Newcastle United vs. Fulham
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: St. James' Park
- TV: Peacock
Series History
Newcastle United won three meetings and tied two meetings in their last five contests with Fulham.
- Oct 01, 2022 - Newcastle United 4 vs. Fulham 1
- May 23, 2021 - Newcastle United 2 vs. Fulham 0
- Dec 19, 2020 - Fulham 1 vs. Newcastle United 1
- May 12, 2019 - Newcastle United 4 vs. Fulham 0
- Dec 22, 2018 - Fulham 0 vs. Newcastle United 0