The Champions League returns to action on Wednesday across Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, and CBS Sports Network.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Red Star Belgrade

Current Records: Manchester City 5-0-0, Red Star Belgrade 0-1-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:45 p.m. ET Where: Stadion Rajko Mitic

Stadion Rajko Mitic TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Manchester City has enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they'll head out on the road. They will face off against Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League Group Stage at 12:45 p.m. ET on December 13th at Stadion Rajko Mitic. Manchester City will be strutting in after a victory while Red Star Belgrade will be stumbling in from a loss.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig combined for nine shots on goal two weeks ago, which explains the impressive five total goals scored. Manchester City narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past RB Leipzig 3-2. Three seems to be a good number for Manchester City as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of goals in their previous game.

Meanwhile, this season hasn't been kind to Red Star Belgrade, who are still winless after their fifth matchup. They took a 2-0 hit to the loss column at the hands of Young Boys two weeks ago. Red Star Belgrade's two goals came from Kosta Nedeljkovic at minute eight and Lewin Blum at minute 29.

Manchester City pushed their record up to 5-0-0 with that win, which was their third straight at home. That said, it's not like the team was facing the toughest opposition over that stretch, as it included 0-1-3 Young Boys (their opponents had an average overall winning percentage of 24.2% over those games). As for Red Star Belgrade, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-1-4.

With the Group Stage winding down, both teams are no doubt eyeing the knockout round.

Odds

Manchester City is a huge favorite against Red Star Belgrade, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -279 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Manchester City won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Sep 19, 2023 - Manchester City 3 vs. Red Star Belgrade 1

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern