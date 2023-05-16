The Milan Derby takes center stage one last time this season when Inter Milan host AC Milan in the second leg of the 2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals on Tuesday on Paramount+. The Nerazzurri won the first leg of the competition 2-0 and have now won seven straight matches across all competition. Meanwhile, the Rossoneri are battling to keep their Champions League hopes alive while also securing a top-four spot in the Italian Serie A table so they can be in the tournament next season. You can stream this match live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code "FIRSTPICK" and watch over 2,400 soccer matches per year.

Kickoff from San Siro Stadium in Milan is set for 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday. The latest Inter Milan vs AC Milan odds from Caesars Sportsbook list Inter as the +103 favorites (risk $100 to win $103) on the 90-minute money line, with AC Milan listed as the +275 underdogs. A draw is priced at +230 and the over/under for total goals is 2.5.

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan date: Tuesday, May 16

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan time: 3 p.m. ET

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan live stream: Paramount+

UEFA Champions League picks for AC Milan vs. Inter Milan

Before you tune in to Tuesday's match, you need to see the UEFA Champions League picks from betting expert Brandt Sutton. Sutton, a former collegiate soccer player, has been SportsLine's top soccer editor for more than five years. He has followed soccer closely for much longer and factors in managerial tactics, projected lineups and past performances to make the most-informed decisions possible, keeping his finger on the pulse of the game all over the globe.

Sutton finished 2022 as SportsLine's top soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. He also excelled in Serie A with a 63-39-1 mark, returning nearly $1,600.

For Inter Milan vs. AC Milan, Sutton is picking Inter to win for a +103 payout. In addition to Inter being the better team as of late, Milan have been clean-sheeted by their hometown rival in three straight meetings, including the first leg of the semifinals.

The expert notes that Inter only have a 2-0 lead in aggregate scoring, so they can't necessarily sit back and give Milan room to make things interesting. But that shouldn't stop Inter from grabbing a big win in front of what should be an enthusiastic home crowd. Stream the game here.

