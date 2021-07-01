Manchester United have announced an agreement in principle for the $100 million deal that will bring Jadon Sancho to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund.

Wednesday, both clubs reached a breakthrough in lengthy negotiations that have stretched over several summers with United committing to paying the third-highest fee they have ever spent on a player. There are no add-ons to the deal, which represents a significant reduction to the fee Dortmund were demanding for Sancho last summer.

"Manchester United is delighted to announce it has reached agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of Jadon Sancho," the club said in a statement. "The signing is subject to contractual terms and a medical, which will be completed after Jadon's involvement in the UEFA European Championship."

Contractual terms will not be a challenge for Sancho and United, the outline of a five-year deal with the option for a further 12 months was agreed last summer when the Red Devils failed to convince Dortmund to part ways with the England winger. Though the Bundesliga giants hoped to secure a higher fee for him this summer, his sale still represents a huge profit on the $11 million they paid Manchester City to sign Sancho in 2017.

Since then, the winger has emerged as one of the outstanding performers in his position across Europe and leaves Dortmund with 50 goals and 64 assists to his name from 137 appearances.

Speaking earlier on Thursday, Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said: "At the end of the day, this is done explicitly at Jadon's request. We would have liked to keep him.

"He behaved fantastic and was superb in the second half of the season. It makes a difference whether someone communicates this clearly or goes on strike. We are not happy about the money, but are sad that he is leaving. However, we will find solutions. I have full confidence in [new sporting director] Sebastian Kehl and [his soon to be predecessor] Michael Zorc."

Sancho is currently with the England squad preparing for their Euro 2020 quarterfinal against Ukraine. To the surprise of many observers, particularly in Germany, he has played just six minutes in the tournament so far.