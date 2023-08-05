The round of 16 begins with a bang with Japan and Norway facing off. Japan has been the most dominant team in the tournament so far defeating Spain 4-0 in their last fixture, but Norway could be waking up from their slow start to the tournament after putting six goals past the Philippines. Losing their opening matches in the World Cup, there was concern that Norway wouldn't even advance from their group but by virtue of goal difference, they were able to get past New Zealand.

Facing Japan, Norway will need to stop Hinata Miyazawa who is the top scorer in the tournament with four goals so far.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Saturday, August 5 | Time : 4 a.m. ET

: Saturday, August 5 | : 4 a.m. ET Location : Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand

: Regional Stadium -- Wellington, New Zealand TV: FS1 | Live stream: fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports App

FS1 | fubo (try for free) and Fox Sports App Odds: Japan -129; Draw +230; Norway +375 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Japan: After defeating Spain, Japan are among the favorites to win the World Cup because any player on the team can hurt you. With a flexible 3-4-3, Japan are able to keep balance while pushing teams into submission. Japan are pragmatic in their approach, but deadly when they decide to attack. Moeka Minami is keeping things controlled in defense making the joint most tackles on the team with six. Norway will have to find a way around her to pull out a victory.

Norway: Sophie Haug played a large part in helping Norway get here but Japan's defense will offer a stiffer test than the Philippines did to get there. After starting the tournament on a low note, it's unknown if the Norway that lost to New Zealand 1-0 or had a scoreless draw to Switzerland, or the one that dismantled the Philippines, will be the one to show up for this match. Regardless, they'll need to be on their game to topple Japan.

Prediction

Japan will prove to be too strong in pulling out another victory in impressive fashion. Pick: Japan 3, Norway 0