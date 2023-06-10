Manchester City have been dealt a serious blow in the UEFA Champions League final (catch the action on Paramount+ and CBS) with Kevin De Bruyne forced to leave the field through injury in Istanbul after just 36 minutes.

The Belgium international pulled up injured with what looked like a hamstring problem around the 30-minute mark and was unable to play on despite giving it a go.

De Bruyne, 31, was injured in City's last UCL final which ended in defeat to Chelsea and his absence at Ataturk Olympic Stadium will be felt by Pep Guardiola's side.

Two years ago, he was forced off after an hour in Porto as the Blues ran out 1-0 winners thanks to a Kai Havertz goal in what has been an unfortunate series for De Bruyne.

Phil Foden came on to replace their chief creator after he failed to shake the initial pain and signalled to make the change after attempting a cross.

Guardiola cut a frustrated figure as the first half wore on and regularly berated his players for not being calm enough on the field in the Turkish capital.

Kyle Walker's pre-game back concerns were taken seriously enough to start the England international on the bench and De Bruyne is another key figure that Guardiola is now without.