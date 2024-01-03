Kylian Mbappe said he has yet to make a decision on his future with Paris Saint-Germain as he enters the final six months of his deal with the French champions, but with Real Madrid and Liverpool reportedly interested, the France superstar played the situation down on Wednesday as PSG won the Trophee des Champions, 2-0 over Toulouse.

"With the agreement the president and I reached this summer, whatever I decide, the club is protected ahead of the challenges to come -- that is the most important thing. Back in 2022, I did not know all the way up until May. If I knew what I wanted to do, I should not drag things out. That would make no sense. Nobody at the club is talking about my situation as it interests nobody," Mbappe said.

Mbappe did not get into the specifics of his agreement, but the comments come as speculation around the player's future bubbles up. His current deal with the French champions expires at the end of June after he got the deal reduced a year, which means he has officially entered a period of time in which he can openly speak to other clubs and is allowed to sign a pre-contract elsewhere.

The World Cup winner has been linked to an eventual move to Real Madrid for some time, with the Spanish club expected to once again be a potential landing spot should he make a move. Mbappe will likely be the subject of interest from Europe's elite clubs, especially after rejecting a move to Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal over the summer.