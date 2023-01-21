The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Leicester City

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 9-6-3; Leicester City 5-12-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Leicester City will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Brighton & Hove Albion. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at King Power Stadium. Brighton should still be riding high after a victory, while the Foxes will be looking to get back in the win column.

It was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Leicester was not quite Nottingham Forest's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Leicester took a 2-0 hit to the loss column.

Meanwhile, Brighton got themselves on the board against Liverpool on Saturday, but Liverpool never followed suit. Brighton captured a comfortable 3-0 win. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but they were the better team in the second half.

The Foxes ended up a good deal behind Brighton when they played in the teams' previous meeting last September, losing 5-2. Maybe Leicester will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

Who: Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Leicester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: King Power Stadium

King Power Stadium Online streaming: Peacock

Craving more soccer coverage? Listen below and follow House of Champions, a daily CBS Sports soccer podcast, bringing you top-notch analysis, commentary, picks and more.

Series History

Leicester City have won six out of their last 11 games against Brighton & Hove Albion.