The Boston Celtics closed out the Dallas Mavericks in five games on Monday night to capture the franchise's 18th NBA championship. Now that the hard work is over, the celebration will begin for both the Celtics and the city of Boston itself.

While more details will be released Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics victory parade will take place this Friday, and it will be held in duck boats. The route is expected to start at TD Garden around 11 a.m. ET and pass City Hall Plaza as well as Boston Common park before ending by the Hynes Convention Center.

Boston is planning the parade around a heat wave that is expected to strike the city and most of the East Coast this week with dangerous temperates reaching the upper 90s. A weather advisory has been released for the area, but hope is that, by Friday, the temperature will drop a bit to make it safe for everyone to celebrate.

The Celtics closed out the Mavericks in Game 5 with a 106-88 win to clinch the series. Jaylen Brown won Finals MVP after averaging 20.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.0 assists while shooting 44% from the floor. It is Boston's first championship since the 2008 season, and after several years of failing to get over the hump of the Eastern Conference finals -- and losing in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors in 2022 -- it was a massive statement for the Brown and Jayson Tatum era.

This will be the city of Boston's first championship celebration since 2018 when the Red Sox and New England Patriots both won titles in their respective sports in the same year. For the Celtics faithful, this celebration will mean more as they've not only waited for 16 years to pop the champagne, now they can claim one more championship than the long-term rival Los Angeles Lakers.