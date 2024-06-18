Ohio State is making a change to its 2025 nonconference schedule, swapping an October matchup against UConn for a September showdown against HBCU power Grambling State. This will be the first meeting between the Buckeyes and the Tigers as well as Grambling State's first game ever against a Big Ten opponent.

The Tigers are set to travel to Columbus, Ohio, on Sept. 6. This represents Ohio State's fifth game against an FCS opponent and second facing an HBCU institution.

"This is another example of us being able to showcase our brand to a national audience," Grambling State athletic director Travyean Scott said in a statement. "We are thrilled that our players and fans will get to experience a matchup between two of the most storied football programs in the country. When you think of college football, Grambling State and Ohio State are two of the names that many think of immediately. This contest will allow our both fan bases to experience the cultural and athletic excellence of both institutions."

Ohio State was originally scheduled to play UConn on Oct. 18 in the middle of its conference slate. This move allows the Buckeyes to potentially have an open date during Big Ten play. The Buckeyes play Texas to open the 2025 season on Aug. 30 and Ohio on Sept. 13 to complete their nonconference schedule.

Grambling State is no stranger to major road trips. The Tigers played LSU in their home opener last season and face another FBS opponent in Louisiana to open the 2024 season.

Though Grambling hasn't had a winning season since 2019, the Tigers are one of the south's most accomplished programs. They have won 27 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and 16 Black College National Championships.