Expectations are sky high for Inter Miami after Lionel Messi's debut ended with him hitting a free kick in the 94th minute to win their match against Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup. But even with that stunning winner, the Herons still needed seven saves from Drake Callender to secure the victory ahead of a tough match vs. Atlanta United. Since two teams will advance to the knockout stages from each group of three teams, Miami are well positioned to make the knockout stages of the tournament.

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

With a Champions Cup spot and prize money on the line, finishing at the top of the group will be key for an easier path while also working on pursuing new signings. On Sunday, the Herons were able to acquire an international spot from the San Jose Earthquakes so that they'll be roster compliant after adding Jordi Alba and possibly Facundo Farias. Due to Major League Soccer allocating a set number of international spots per team, the addition was required so that Miami's roster build can continue.

Here's our storylines, how you can watch the match and more:

How to watch and odds



Date : Tuesday, July 25 | Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: Tuesday, July 25 | : 7:30 p.m. ET Location : DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

: DRV PNK Stadium -- Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Storylines

Atlanta United: It will be an interesting time for Thiago Almada who won the World Cup with Messi and Argentina to now line up in opposition of him but he'll will have to compensate for the Five Stripes' lack of a defense. A club that resembles Miami in many ways, it is quickly becoming a lost season for Atlanta United if they can't turn things around in competitions like this one. Facing their former manager Tata Martino, there will be plenty of reasons to put on a good showing but even Miles Robinson won't be enough to stop Messi from scoring.

Inter Miami: After Messi's debut, it remains to be seen if he'll start this match as he builds up match fitness but if the match is close when he and Sergio Busquets enter, that should be plenty for Miami to emerge with a victory. With Martino and Josef Martinez facing their former club, it's a match that will have plenty of fire off the pitch as they'll have extra incentive to pull the Herons to a victory.

Prediction

With more days of training, things will begin to click for Miami as the Herons have only lost one of their last five matches. Improvement has been slow but with the help of another goal from Messi, it's time for things to take off. Pick: Inter Miami 3, Atlanta United 1