Live soccer on TV: How to stream, watch Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, USMNT, Liga MX and more

All times are US/Eastern

Monday, March 4

La Liga
Leganes vs. Levante, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Tuesday, March 5

Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Real Madrid vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas

CONCACAF CL
New York RB vs. Santos, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Copa Libertadores
San Jose vs. Flamengo, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports
Melgas vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m. on on beIN Sports in Spa.
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m. on on beIN Sports

SheBelieves Cup
USA vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 6

CONCACAF CL
Monterrey vs. Atlanta United, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Premier League
PSG vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on TNT
Porto vs. Roma, 3 p.m. on Galavision

Copa Libertadores
Palestino vs. Internacional, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports

Thursday, March 7

Europa League
Sevilla vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Rennes vs. Arsenal, 12:55 p.m. on B/R Live
Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m. on B/R Live
Valencia vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Copa Libertadores
Huracan vs. Cruzeiro, 5 p.m. on beIN Sports
LDU Quito vs. Penarol, 7 p.m. on beIN Sports
Deportivo Lara vs. Emelec, 9 p.m. on beIN Sports

Friday, Mar. 8

Serie A
Juventus vs. Udinese, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Mar. 9

Major League Soccer
Dallas vs. LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. on ESPN+

Premier League
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Cardiff City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports
Manchester City vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m. on Universo

La Liga
Atletico Madrid vs. Leganes, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Sunday, Mar. 3

MLS
New York City vs. D.C. United, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m. on ESPN
LAFC vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Premier League
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. on NBCSN
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. on NBCSN
Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga
Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid, 3:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A
Inter vs. SPAL, 10 a.m. on ESPN2

Monday, March 11

Serie A
Roma vs. Empoli, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

