Live soccer on TV: How to stream, watch Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, USMNT, Liga MX and more

Here are the listings for soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1 and various others can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).

All times are US/Eastern

Monday, March 4

La Liga

Leganes vs. Levante, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Tuesday, March 5

Champions League

Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Galavision

Real Madrid vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas

CONCACAF CL

New York RB vs. Santos, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes



Copa Libertadores

San Jose vs. Flamengo, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports

Melgas vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m. on on beIN Sports in Spa.

Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m. on on beIN Sports

SheBelieves Cup

USA vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. on FS1

Wednesday, March 6

CONCACAF CL

Monterrey vs. Atlanta United, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Premier League

PSG vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on TNT

Porto vs. Roma, 3 p.m. on Galavision

Copa Libertadores

Palestino vs. Internacional, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports





Thursday, March 7

Europa League

Sevilla vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Rennes vs. Arsenal, 12:55 p.m. on B/R Live

Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m. on B/R Live

Valencia vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Copa Libertadores

Huracan vs. Cruzeiro, 5 p.m. on beIN Sports

LDU Quito vs. Penarol, 7 p.m. on beIN Sports

Deportivo Lara vs. Emelec, 9 p.m. on beIN Sports

Friday, Mar. 8

Serie A

Juventus vs. Udinese, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Saturday, Mar. 9

Major League Soccer

Dallas vs. LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes

Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. on ESPN+



Premier League

Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN

Cardiff City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports

Manchester City vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m. on Universo

La Liga

Atletico Madrid vs. Leganes, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports

Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1

Sunday, Mar. 3

MLS

New York City vs. D.C. United, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m. on ESPN

LAFC vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. on FS1

Premier League

Liverpool vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. on NBCSN

Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. on NBCSN

Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN

La Liga

Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid, 3:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

Serie A

Inter vs. SPAL, 10 a.m. on ESPN2

Monday, March 11

Serie A

Roma vs. Empoli, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+

