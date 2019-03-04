Live soccer on TV: How to stream, watch Champions League, La Liga, Premier League, USMNT, Liga MX and more
Here are the upcoming games on TV
Here are the listings for soccer matches on TV and online for the coming days. Matches from the Premier League, Champions League, La Liga, Liga MX, Ligue 1 and various others can be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free).
All times are US/Eastern
Monday, March 4
La Liga
Leganes vs. Levante, 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Tuesday, March 5
Champions League
Borussia Dortmund vs. Tottenham, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Real Madrid vs. Ajax, 3 p.m. on TNT and UniMas
CONCACAF CL
New York RB vs. Santos, 8 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Copa Libertadores
San Jose vs. Flamengo, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports
Melgas vs. San Lorenzo, 5:15 p.m. on on beIN Sports in Spa.
Wilstermann vs. Boca Juniors, 7:30 p.m. on on beIN Sports
SheBelieves Cup
USA vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. on FS1
Wednesday, March 6
CONCACAF CL
Monterrey vs. Atlanta United, 10 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Premier League
PSG vs. Manchester United, 3 p.m. on TNT
Porto vs. Roma, 3 p.m. on Galavision
Copa Libertadores
Palestino vs. Internacional, 5:15 p.m. on beIN Sports
Thursday, March 7
Europa League
Sevilla vs. Slavia Prague, 12:55 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Rennes vs. Arsenal, 12:55 p.m. on B/R Live
Chelsea vs. Dynamo Kyiv, 3 p.m. on B/R Live
Valencia vs. Krasnodar, 3 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Copa Libertadores
Huracan vs. Cruzeiro, 5 p.m. on beIN Sports
LDU Quito vs. Penarol, 7 p.m. on beIN Sports
Deportivo Lara vs. Emelec, 9 p.m. on beIN Sports
Friday, Mar. 8
Serie A
Juventus vs. Udinese, 2:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Saturday, Mar. 9
Major League Soccer
Dallas vs. LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. on Univision Deportes
Seattle Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, 10 p.m. on ESPN+
Premier League
Crystal Palace vs. Brighton, 7:30 a.m. on NBCSN
Cardiff City vs. West Ham, 10 a.m. on beIN Sports
Manchester City vs. Watford, 12:30 p.m. on Universo
La Liga
Atletico Madrid vs. Leganes, 10:15 a.m. on beIN Sports
Barcelona vs. Rayo Vallecano, 12:30 p.m. on beIN Sports
Bundesliga
Bayern Munich vs. Wolfsburg, 9:30 a.m. on FS1
Sunday, Mar. 3
MLS
New York City vs. D.C. United, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union, 3 p.m. on ESPN+
Atlanta United vs. Cincinnati, 5 p.m. on ESPN
LAFC vs. Portland, 7:30 p.m. on FS1
Premier League
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 8 a.m. on NBCSN
Chelsea vs. Wolves, 10:05 a.m. on NBCSN
Arsenal vs. Manchester United, 12:30 p.m. on NBCSN
La Liga
Real Valladolid vs. Real Madrid, 3:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
Serie A
Inter vs. SPAL, 10 a.m. on ESPN2
Monday, March 11
Serie A
Roma vs. Empoli, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+
-
Highlights of MLS opening weekend
MLS action began this weekend with a wild Saturday
-
Balotelli celebrates with Instagram Live
Balotelli does what he wants
-
Liverpool vs. Everton preview
The Reds visit their local rivals on Sunday for the 233rd Merseyside derby
-
Juventus vs. Napoli preview
It's Italy's No. 1 vs. No. 2 squaring off in Naples
-
USWNT drops points again
The U.S. had to battle back to earn a draw
-
El Clasico: Barca beats Real once again
This was a closer match than on Wednesday, but Barca still came out on top