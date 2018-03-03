Liverpool vs. Newcastle live stream info, TV channel, start time: How to watch Premier League on TV, stream online

The Reds are trending in the right direction and aiming to climb the table

Liverpool faces Newcastle on Saturday at home in Premier League play, as Jurgen Klopp's team sits in third place, looking to stay in the top four and possibly get into second place. 

Here's how you can watch the match and our prediction:

How to watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App

Prediction

Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, as usual, score and Liverpool gets another big win. Liverpool 3, Newcastle 0. 

