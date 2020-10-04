Liverpool and Aston Villa look to remain perfect when the two meet on Premier League Matchday 4 this Sunday. The Reds are 3-0-0 and will go top of the table with a win, while Villa are 2-0-0 and can potentially find themselves in the top four with the upset win at home, altering expectations from potential relegation to contending for European spots.

Here's how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date : Sunday, Oct. 4

: Sunday, Oct. 4 Time : 2:15 p.m. ET

: 2:15 p.m. ET Location : Villa Park - Birmingham, England

: Villa Park - Birmingham, England TV: NBCSN Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

NBCSN fuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Liverpool-230; Draw +350; Villa +650 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: A much more experienced and sharper side, Liverpool are expected to run away with this one. While Villa have momentum, Liverpool have even more and have the superior squad. Expect to see the Reds dominate possession, create chance after chance and for this one to potentially be over by the hour mark.

Villa: A weak defense has looked sharp, recording two clean sheets to start the season. Against the Reds, it could be a different story. The dynamic, speedy and clinical attack will test Villa, and they'll likely score. Villa will need to limit damage, play a bit conservatively and try and not get too many people going forward. If they do that, they'll have a chance.

Prediction

The Reds are too much in the end and pick up three more points to distance themselves from Manchester City. Pick: Liverpool 3, Villa 0