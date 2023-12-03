Liverpool host Fulham on Sunday for a game that will tell us more about Jurgen Klopp's team and their ambitions this season as the Reds are currently third in the league, five points behind Arsenal (one game in hand). Fulham, on the other hand, had a difficult start and need to score some points to be back at their level as they are without a win in all seven of their league games this season against teams that begin the weekend in the top half of the table. Here's what you need to know:

Date : Sunday, Dec. 3 | Time : 9 a.m. ET

Location : Anfield -- Liverpool, England

Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Liverpool -400; Draw +475; Fulham +1000

Liverpool: Klopp's side have won all six of their home league fixtures this season by an aggregate score of 17-2. Since the Reds lost 1-0 to Fulham in March 2021, which was their sixth successive league defeat on home soil, they have been beaten in only one of their last 48 top-flight matches at Anfield. Liverpool will again be without goalkeeper Alisson, who is expected to be out for the rest of the year and forward Diogo Jota. Thiago Alcantara, Stefan Bajcetic and Andrew Robertson also remain unavailable.

Fulham: The Cottagers are without a victory in all six of their away league fixtures since beating Everton at Goodison Park on the opening weekend of the season. Having managed only one win in their first 55 away league matches at either Liverpool or Everton, they have won on four of the past five attempts. Fulham have midfielder Joao Palhinha available after he served a one-match suspension against Wolves on Monday night. Issa Diop, Tyrese Francois, Rodrigo Muniz and Adama Traore are all unavailable for Sunday's game.

Liverpool are expected to win the clash as they need to stay close to the top of the table after Arsenal won on Saturday. Pick: Liverpool 2, Fulham 0.