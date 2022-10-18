Fresh from their victory over Manchester City on Sunday, the visit of West Ham to Anfield offers Liverpool a chance to build the momentum that has so far eluded them this season. However, David Moyes' side are another who have in recent weeks got things together after a slow start to the campaign and they will be optimistic that they can end a seven year run without a victory on this particular patch of Merseyside. Here is how you can watch the match and what you need to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 19 | Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Location: Anfield, Liverpool

TV/Live stream: Peacock

Odds: Liverpool -250; Draw +375; West Ham +650 (via Caesars Sportsbook)

Storylines

Liverpool: The afterglow of a thrilling 1-0 victory over their great rivals on Sunday was dulled somewhat by questions over the conduct of Jurgen Klopp after he was given a red card by Anthony Taylor due to his reaction to what he viewed as a foul by Bernardo Silva on Mohamed Salah. He was probably right to think so, but heading into Wednesday's games there are questions over what action, if any, the Football Association will take and whether the German will be handed a touchline ban.

One Liverpool star who does figure to play a greater role on Wednesday is Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose brief substitute appearance against City was a welcome surprise after he injured his ankle in the preceding week's defeat to Arsenal. With Salah gravitating to more central positions adding the England international's creativity back to the right flank will only broaden the ways in which Liverpool can threaten West Ham.

West Ham: Though a 1-1 draw with Southampton at St. Mary's was a rather frustrating result for a team with the Hammers' aspirations, recent weeks have seen David Moyes' side start to look like a team who spent nine figures on new signings. Lucas Paqueta and, in particular, Gianluca Scamacca have found their groove in England, the latter scoring in wins over Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham.

"I do think we are beginning to go in the right direction," said Moyes, "but I saw Sunday as a little bit of a blip because we didn't take three points and it was a game I thought we should have won. But maybe going to the start of the season, we haven't maybe scored enough goals, maybe took enough chances."

Prediction

West Ham have been a better team than the table might suggest and they have enough about them to at least put a check on Liverpool's momentum. PICK: Liverpool 1, West Ham 1