Phil Foden lauded Manchester City's history-making fourth successive Premier League title on Sunday, emphasizing the importance of their unprecedented success.

"I think this Premier League [title] means a little bit more because … no team's ever done it before," Foden told broadcasters following their 3-1 win over West Ham United. "Now we can say we're the first team to do it. I'm lost for words, mate."

The 23-year-old was a central figure to City's success this season, scoring 19 goals and winning the PFA's Player of the Year Award in the process. He also won player of the match honors on Sunday, when his brace within the first 18 minutes provided the foundation for the team's title-clinching victory.

"We've played this scenario a couple of times over the years so I think it helps with the nerves and I thought today, we just looked confident, just played our football and again, it paid off," he said about the match itself. "It was almost a perfect start. Sometimes I believe in scoring a bit too early so I had to stay switched on. We got the second, we settled in a bit."

Mohammed Kudus' goal just before halftime made things slightly nervy for City, who carried just a two-point lead over Arsenal atop the table into the final match. Rodri's second-half goal was more than enough to close things out and continue the team's near-unprecedented streak as the best in England.

City have now won six titles in their last seven, and Foden has been part of every one of them. A few short years into his career, though, the England international said he never tires of the feeling.

"You never get bored of it," he concluded. "I want this feeling every time. When you win something, there's no better feeling and I just want to keep winning as much as I can."