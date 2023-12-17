Luton Town said captain Tom Lockyer is still undergoing tests and scans a day after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field during his side's Premier League match with Bournemouth.

Play at the Vitality Stadium was halted on Saturday, and the game then abandoned, with the score level at 1-1 due to a medical emergency involving Luton defender and captain Lockyer. The game was stopped in the 58th minute when he collapsed on the field and he was stretchered off by the medical teams to receive attention while all the fans applauded in solidarity. The club later announced that Lockyer is 'stable' after his collapse.

Luton Town has confirmed that Lockyer's collapse was due to a cardiac arrest but that he was responsive by the time he was stretchered off. After receiving further treatment at the stadium, the defender has now been transferred to a hospital to undergo further treatment and tests.

On Sunday, though, the club said it was too early to provide major updates on Lockyer's status and asked media to remain patient while the player awaits the results of medical examinations following his collapse.

"Tom is still undergoing tests and scans, and is awaiting the results before the next steps for his recovery are determined," a statement on social media read in part. "We are unable to provide a running commentary on his situation, and request that all media please wait for any updates to be released via the club's official channels when the time is right."

Lockyer's previous collapse

This is not the first time that Lockyer has collapsed on the pitch. Luton's promotion to the Premier League was bittersweet with Lockyer unable to complete the final match of the season after being forced off the pitch after a collapse. After being examined by doctors, the defender underwent heart surgery for an atrial fibrillation before being cleared to return to play. Lockyer has stated that his heart was checked with all the scans coming back positive that things were good for a return to play.

"It was a weird one," Lockyer said recalling the previous incident. "I remember running backwards and then I went really light-headed and my legs went really weak straight away, as I was running back. I remember stumbling back and then all I remember was [physiotherapist] Chris Phillips over the top of me, and he was saying 'Locks, you're coming off'.

"I was like 'no mate, no mate, I'm fine', but he was saying 'no, it's serious Locks, you've collapsed. You're coming off'. Then it dawned on me that I was on the floor and this is actually serious. I just got really emotional. I couldn't stop crying on the floor."

It's a scary situation and the entire Premier League has shown solidarity for the Welshman as all are pulling for a swift recovery.