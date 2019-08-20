Major League Soccer is coming to St. Louis: Here's what we know about MLS' 28th expansion franchise

Major League Soccer will hold a ceremonial event on Tuesday to announce that St. Louis has been awarded an expansion franchise. Members of MLS and important figures of the city and the bid, will participate in the event scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET. St. Louis will become the league's 28th franchise. Here's what we already know:

So what is this announcement?

On Monday, MLS sent out a press release announcing that commissioner Don Garber will be joined by the leadership group working to bring St. Louis a franchise, as well as St. Louis mayor Lyda Krewson for a "special announcement."

A source close to the situation told CBS Sports last week that St. Louis had already been voted upon and would be awarded a franchise in the coming week or two, but another source inside the league office called that claim premature, saying that there were still hurdles to jump over in order to finalize the decision.

The commissioner tweeted this on Tuesday:

It's safe to say, they aren't going there to just provide an update on the situation, as nobody would define that as MLS has -- a "special announcement."

The event will be lived streamed on MLSSoccer.com.

When will they join?

There are currently 24 active teams and 27 in the league's plan. MLS is targeting to reach 30, which means we have two more expansion franchises to go down the road. As for the St. Louis franchise, it would likely be expected to begin play in the 2021 season, along with Austin FC. Inter Miami and Nashville SC are joining the league next season.

What's next for MLS expansion?

The league continues to build toward the 30-team target, and sources tell CBS Sports the next in line will almost certainly be Sacramento. A timetable on that is unclear at this time as we've seen in the past some announcements take much longer than others, but things are moving in the right direction for the capital of California to get into MLS.

CBS Sports will update you throughout the day with the latest from the announcement in St. Louis.