Malaysian soccer player Faisal Halim is recovering well from a third surgery after being left in critical condition as the result of an acid attack. Halim can walk once again, according to the state news agency Bernama.

Halim, 26, ended up being splashed in an acid attack that left the footballer with fourth-degree burns. Those burns affected both his ability to walk and his speech.

Throughout Malaysia, there have been several attacks on players over the last few weeks. Halim's club, Selangor FC, was forced to cancel their season opener against Charity Shield amid safety concerns following these attacks on players.

Halim had to undergo a three-hour skin allograft surgery on Thursday, according to Selangor football association deputy president Shahril Mokhtar.

"I heard this morning he started walking in the room and went to the bathroom by himself. That's a positive development. He wants to go home," Mokhtar said in a statement.

Halim is also expected to undergo an additional surgery in the near future, but is expected to make a full recovery from the attack.